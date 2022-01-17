Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea, Egypt Sign MOU to Raise Seoul's Low-Interest Loan Cap to $1 Bln

Written: 2022-01-21 11:39:15Updated: 2022-01-21 16:49:53

S. Korea, Egypt Sign MOU to Raise Seoul's Low-Interest Loan Cap to $1 Bln

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to raise the ceiling on Seoul's low-interest loans to the North African country to one billion dollars starting 2022 until 2026.

According to the finance ministry on Friday, the two sides agreed to raise the limit of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) from the previous 700 million dollars for 2016 to 2021.

The preliminary deal was signed on the sidelines of Thursday's summit between President Moon Jae-in and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo.

Seoul and Cairo also agreed to seek joint projects in information and communication technology(ICT), sustainable energy, and higher education in science and technology, in line with their national development initiatives.

The EDCF was established in 1987 for South Korea to support economic and social infrastructure projects in developing countries and to promote economic cooperation with those countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >