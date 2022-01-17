Top Nuclear Envoy Discusses N. Korea's Provocations with US, China

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's top nuclear envoy held phone conversations with his U.S. and Chinese counterparts to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and planned review of resuming nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests.According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk first spoke to U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim earlier in the day.Exchanging assessments of the situation, Noh and Kim agreed to continue close coordination for stable management, with a shared notion that dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to advance in the peace process.During Noh's talks with China's Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming, the two sides agreed to join efforts to prevent aggravation of the situation.The South Korean envoy, in particular, is believed to have sought China's constructive cooperation in persuading the North to refrain from further tension-escalating acts and to return to dialogue on its denuclearization.