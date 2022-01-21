Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP’s Lee Proposes Talks on Extra Budget, PPP’s Yoon Tours Chungcheong Region

Written: 2022-01-21 13:41:54Updated: 2022-01-21 15:25:34

DP’s Lee Proposes Talks on Extra Budget, PPP’s Yoon Tours Chungcheong Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential contender proposed that all candidates meet to discuss increasing the government's extra budget, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival embarked on a tour of the central Chungcheong region.

At a press conference on Friday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung suggested an emergency meeting to deliberate on the government’s 14-trillion-won extra budget plan and the PPP's proposal to raise the amount to 35 trillion won.

During the DP's COVID-19 meeting, Lee urged the National Assembly and party election committee to put forth measures to ease the burden for pandemic-hit small business owners and the self-employed.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who is touring the largely swing vote area of Chungcheong until Saturday, paid tribute at the memorial for late independent activist Yu Gwan-sun in Cheonan on Friday.

At a conference held by the South Chungcheong provincial election committee, Yoon emphasized the need to pass public judgment on the Moon Jae-in administration for instigating division within the country.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >