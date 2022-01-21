DP’s Lee Proposes Talks on Extra Budget, PPP’s Yoon Tours Chungcheong Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential contender proposed that all candidates meet to discuss increasing the government's extra budget, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival embarked on a tour of the central Chungcheong region.At a press conference on Friday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung suggested an emergency meeting to deliberate on the government’s 14-trillion-won extra budget plan and the PPP's proposal to raise the amount to 35 trillion won.During the DP's COVID-19 meeting, Lee urged the National Assembly and party election committee to put forth measures to ease the burden for pandemic-hit small business owners and the self-employed.Meanwhile, PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who is touring the largely swing vote area of Chungcheong until Saturday, paid tribute at the memorial for late independent activist Yu Gwan-sun in Cheonan on Friday.At a conference held by the South Chungcheong provincial election committee, Yoon emphasized the need to pass public judgment on the Moon Jae-in administration for instigating division within the country.