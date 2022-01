Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), which marks its one-year anniversary, pledged organizational reforms amid questions over its neutrality.During a private event on Friday, CIO chief Kim Jin-wook issued a public apology regarding the controversy. He also expressed regret over the current system, where the agency chief selects the cases.Through a systematic reform, Kim promised to prevent the agency chief from intervening in launching cases for neutrality and autonomy.As for the CIO having checked phone records of opposition politicians, journalists and members of the general public, Kim pledged to ensure that no rights are violated in future investigations.