Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people seeking to sell homes surpassed prospective buyers for the seventh consecutive week nationwide.According to the Korea Real Estate Board, the trade supply index for apartment units across the country in the third week of January stood at 95-point-one, falling point-three points from the previous week.The index for the capital region dropped point-two points to 93-point-five, while in Seoul fell point-eight points to 91-point-two.Indices nationwide, for the capital region and Seoul have all dropped for the seventh straight week since the first week of December. An index closer to zero indicates that the bigger trend is to sell than to buy.The index for the lump-sum deposit jeonse rent in Seoul, meanwhile, fell one-point-one points to 93-point-one, also on a seven-week decline streak.