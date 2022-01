Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skaters ranked high in the women's singles short program at the International Skating Union(ISU) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships under way in Estonia.On Thursday, Lee Hae-in finished second among 20 contestants with a score of 69-point-97 points. Kim Ye-lim ranked third and You Young finished in fourth place.Mai Mihara of Japan won the women's short program with 72-point-62 points.In an interview, Lee said she was nervous but satisfied with her performance. She won't be competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics after finishing third in domestic qualifying trials. Kim and Yoo won the top two spots and will go to the Games.The championships are open to skaters from the four continents of Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania. Unlike South Korea, the United States and Japan did not send their Olympic athletes to the tournament.