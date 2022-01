Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has made available online posters to encourage foreign residents to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, posting them in 13 languages in over 290 expat communities and at 50 support facilities.Foreign residents can sign up for boosters through the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's reservation site(ncvr2.kdca.go.kr) or by applying for a leftover vaccine.Those who do not have a registration number, including undocumented immigrants, can also get the shots by inquiring at hospitals or public health centers without the risk of being reported to immigration officials.The Seoul metropolitan government will also work on antivirus measures for international students as their numbers are expected to rise ahead of the new semester next month.One official said that advertising will continue to help non-Koreans stay up to date on vaccine information.