Domestic Largest Buddhist Order Accuses Gov't of Religious Bias, Distortion

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism on Friday staged an event with monks from across the country to criticize the government for religious bias and distortion of Buddhism, despite opposition from both in and outside the order.



Speaking at Seoul's Jogye Temple, Jogye Order President Ven. Won Haeng said Korean Buddhism, which had served to protect the public during national crises, is amidst imminent peril.



The Jogye president slammed the ruling camp for calling the entrance fee to cultural property sites designated by the Cultural Properties Protection Law, such as Buddhist temples, transit duty.



This comes after ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jung Chung-rae last year accused the Buddhist community of imposing a toll for Haein Temple within Mount Gaya National Park, even if a visitor wishes not to visit the temple.



The order also accused the Moon Jae-in administration of having a religious bias by supporting and cooperating with the Catholic and Protestant communities.



Meanwhile, the police, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Jongno district office oversaw the event for adherence to social distancing regulations as the order claimed around five-thousand monks were in attendance.