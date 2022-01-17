Court Allows YouTube Channel to Play Most of Phone Recordings with Kim Keon-hee

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has dismissed a request by the wife of main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol for an injunction against a YouTube channel to prevent it from airing her phone conversations with its reporter.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday partially accepted an injunction filed by Kim Keon-hee against the Voice of Seoul and banned its publication of her telephone talks unrelated to public matters, as well as her phone talks with a third party who is not the YouTube channel reporter.However, all other portions of the seven-hour-long recorded talks between Kim and the reporter, Lee Myeong-su, have been allowed to be disclosed to the public via the channel.The court said given her status as the wife of a presidential candidate and the influence she may have as the potential first lady, the phone talks is an issue of public interest and needs to be discussed in public.Earlier this week, the Seoul Central District Court made a similar ruling on Kim’s request against another YouTube channel “Open Mind TV” over its plan to air the recordings by the Voice of Seoul,Previously, the Seoul Western District Court heard a case in which Kim had sought to ban MBC from airing the Voice of Seoul recordings but the court made a ruling more in favor of her, allowing the broadcaster only to play portions of the calls that are not related to cases under investigation or do not involve casual day-to-day conversations.