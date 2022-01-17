New Rules to Enable Funeral Service for COVID-19 Victims before Cremation

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities on Friday published an official advance notice on revisions to guidelines on funeral procedures for COVID-19 victims that will allow a funeral service for them before their cremation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced a five-day administrative procedure before the prospective implementation of the new rules.The agency had earlier indicated a move to make such revisions citing the need to guarantee the dignity of the deceased and the rights of their bereaved families to mourn the loss of loved ones.Authorities sped up revisions after they were able to confirm that there wasn't even a single case reported on COVID-19 infections involving the remains of a deceased patient who was diagnosed with the virus both at home or abroad.Under current guidelines announced in February, people who died of the pandemic were cremated before their funeral, which prompted protests from the bereaved families.The government plans to soon distribute details of the new guidelines to over one-thousand funeral homes across the nation.