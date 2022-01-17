PPP Defends Candidate's Wife in Controversy Involving Her Critic

Photo : YONHAP News

The Hankyoreh daily has raised a suspicion that the wife of main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol politically meddled using her clout as a potential first lady and prevented her vocal critic from appearing as a witness during a parliamentary hearing last year.The liberal newspaper on Friday revealed a portion of hours of recordings of telephone conversations between Kim Keon-hee and YouTube journalist Lee Myeong-su, in which Lee informed Kim of the parliament revoking a decision to summon Jeong Dae-taek as a witness.Jeong, who has been engaged in years of legal battle with Kim’s mother over their former business partnerships, was initially scheduled to attend a hearing of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee last October to shed light on their high-profile conflict.According to Hankyoreh, the recordings show Kim stating she was already aware of the retraction of a call for Jeong’s appearance, referring to the subject who instigated the dismissal as “we.”The PPP on Friday defended the decision to drop the plan to summon Jeong, who they said spread rumors that Kim was a bar hostess or committed adultery and thus was not credible enough to testify before parliament.