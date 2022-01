Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases passed the seven thousand mark for the first time in a month on Friday due to the spread of the omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that seven-thousand-nine infections were reported throughout Friday, including 280 from overseas.The figure is 240 more than the previous day and the first above seven thousand in exactly a month.The number of critical cases is up by two to 433, while 28 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to six-thousand-529. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-nine percent.On the vaccine front, 48-point-six percent of the population, or 84-point-six percent of people 60 and older, have received a booster shot. Over 85 percent of the population are doubled jabbed.