Gov't Shifts Pandemic Response to Cope with Omicron

Photo : KBS News

With daily COVID-19 cases surpassing seven thousand, the government will transition its pandemic response to better deal specifically with the omicron variant.According to health authorities, preemptive measures will be taken in four regions — Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Pyeongtaek and Anseong — where omicron has already become dominant. In these areas, starting Wednesday, PCR tests will only be offered to high-risk groups including people 60 and older and those who have come in close contact with a patient.Others not at high risk but who want to get tested can take the rapid antigen test at private medical clinics or at home using a self-test kit.Also starting Wednesday nationwide, the isolation period for fully vaccinated people will be shortened from the current ten to seven days. Ten-day quarantine for arrivals from overseas will be maintained.The government also decided to lower the age limit for COVID-19 oral medication to 60 from the current 65 and older.The antiviral pills will be supplied by 460 pharmacies including during weekends and holidays.The pills will also be available at senior care facilities and infectious disease hospitals.Authorities earlier said that local transmissions exceeding seven thousand will be a key indicator that signals a shift to a full-fledged response to omicron.The new strain accounted for 47-point-one percent of new infections this week.