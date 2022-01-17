Lee Announces Young Adult Policies, Yoon Canvasses Chungcheong Area

Photo : YONHAP News

As presidential candidates continue campaigning this weekend, the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung has unveiled pledges to woo young voters while People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting the Chungcheong provinces.On Saturday, Lee introduced five new young faces to his election camp including a construction worker and the great-grandchild of independent activist Kim Koo.He also announced policy pledges catering to young people, including a yearly basic income of one million won, loan extensions of ten million won and housing with reduced prices and rent.Lee also promised a two million won monthly wage for rank and file soldiers and welcomed that his rival Yoon also accepted his idea.Meanwhile, Yoon, visiting the Chungcheong region for a second day, unveiled pledges for Sejong City including a new rail network and free economic zone designation for Daejeon and Sejong. He also vowed to build a cancer treatment center and a digital media center in Sejong.Yoon also attended a number of local rallies and called for support.People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is canvassing in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, while the Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung is set to appear on a YouTube medical channel to disclose her public health pledges.