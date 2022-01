Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been confirmed in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.The government said on Saturday that the latest case was confirmed at a farm raising about ten-thousand ducks.This is the 22nd confirmed case involving poultry farms this winter.The government sent a response team immediately after the case was reported, implementing proactive quarantine measures. Authorities have culled ducks there to prevent the spread of the disease and cordoned off the site.The government asked poultry farms to closely monitor their poultry and immediately report any suspected symptoms.