Air traffic volume in South Korea increased over ten percent last year from a year earlier despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, the number of flight operations last year came to 465-thousand, up ten-point-eight percent from 2020.The growth is largely attributed to flights on domestic routes, which increased 18-point-nine percent last year from a year earlier.The volume on international flights, however, edged up by one-point-eight percent on-year despite the travel bubble program.Jeju International Airport was the busiest last year with the average daily traffic at 455 flights, followed by Gimpo Airport in western Seoul and Incheon International Airport.Jeju Airport had ranked second after Incheon International Airport from 2016 and 2020.