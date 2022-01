Photo : YONHAP News

The government has set up a central headquarters in relation to the deadly accident in the apartment construction site in the southwestern city of Gwangju.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Sunday, the task force is comprised of officials from the ministries of labor, public administration, land and the National Fire Agency.The headquarters, led by Labor Minister An Kyung-duk, will oversee the search and rescue of missing construction workers, post-accident management and support for bereaved families.The Ministry of Public Administration and Interior has decided to provide a special subsidy for Gwangju City to offer financial support for search and rescue activities.The National Fire Agency plans to set up an emergency rescue team and mobilize rescue personnel from across the nation when they could launch search operations under safe conditions.