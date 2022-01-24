Presidential Candidates Woo Voters with Election Pledges

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates of the ruling and opposition parties unveiled new elections pledges over the weekend to woo voters ahead of the March 9 presidential election.Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Sunday vowed to supply three-point-one million homes nationwide, offering an apology for the Moon administration's failed real estate policy.Lee said he will allocate 30 percent of the homes to young people and supply 480-thousand homes in Seoul alone, using the public land around Gimpo Airport and some of the land of a park in Yongsan.Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol announced four election pledges picked among some 15-hundred public suggestions posted on a website listing his election pledges.The four pledges include guaranteeing telecommuting for workers for child rearing, enhancing traffic safety for motorcycle riders and preventing the theft of information of health insurance subscribers.Minor opposition People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo canvassed in the southern regions of Busan and Ulsan over the weekend.In a public letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Ahn asked Kim to declare his commitment to denuclearize and resume talks.