Newly Formed Central Headquarters to Hold Inaugural Meeting on Gwangju Accident

Written: 2022-01-24 08:45:51Updated: 2022-01-24 11:41:00

Photo : KBS News

A newly formed government task force will begin operation on Monday to handle the post-disaster management of a deadly accident at an apartment construction site in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The newly-launched central disaster management headquarters will hold its inaugural meeting at 3 p.m. Monday near the accident site.

In the meeting, the headquarters will receive reports on the search and rescue operation for the missing workers and support for their families. It will also discuss ways to support the operation.  

The task force, led by Labor Minister An Kyung-duk, is composed of officials from the ministries of labor, public administration, land and the National Fire Agency.

It will oversee the government's support for the search and rescue of the missing construction workers, post-accident management and support for accident victims.

The headquarters was formed after President Moon Jae-in ordered the central government on Saturday to strengthen its support and find ways to play a leading role in post-accident management through consultation with the relevant local and government.
