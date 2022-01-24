Attention on Whether N. Korea Will Reveal New ICBM at Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly preparing to hold a military parade as early as next month and attention is drawn to whether it will reveal a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) at the event.According to a government source on Sunday, the North is likely to hold a large-scale military parade around the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il on February 16.The government, however, also believes the parade could come around April 15 - the birthday of founder Kim Il-sung - to avoid an overlap with the Beijing Olympic Games, which will run from February 4 to 20.The source said the North could reveal a new type of ICBM in the parade, apparently as part of efforts to pressure the U.S.Korea Aerospace University professor Chang Young-keun, a leading missile expert, said if the North succeeded in developing an ICBM using solid fuel, the reclusive state will reveal it. Chang added that even if it didn’t, the North could present a model in an attempt to show its military might.All the ICBMs that the North has revealed or test-fired so far used liquid fuel.The North is also expected to put on display its hypersonic missile that it test-fired on two occasions earlier this year in a bid to flaunt the successful launches.