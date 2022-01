Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American golfer Danielle Kang won the LPGA season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday.Kang finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Canada's Brooke Henderson at the event held at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.With Sunday’s victory, Kang grabbed her sixth LPGA title and took home 225-thousand dollars in prize money.The last time she won an LPGA tournament was in August 2020 when she won the Marathon Classic.Meanwhile, South Korea’s Park In-bee finished eighth at seven-under 281.