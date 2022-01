Photo : YONHAP News

Left-leaning YouTube channels have uploaded additional audio files of conversations between the wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and a reporter.In the files revealed on Sunday, the reporter, named Lee Myung-soo, said a shaman predicted that Yoon would become president, and that once he enters office, he must relocate the guest house for foreign VIPs within the presidential office.Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, confirmed that her husband intends to do so. She added Yoon also has a spiritual sensibility, and that that is how the two of them came together.The revelation comes as Yoon and Kim face allegations of connections to shamanism.Amid Kim's alleged undue influence in Yoon's presidential camp, when asked for an official interview, Kim advised Lee to interview her brother instead, as she was currently the “candidate.”