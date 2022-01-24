Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Candidate Pledges to Normalize Reduced Joint Military Drills with US

Written: 2022-01-24 13:04:31Updated: 2022-01-24 15:48:06

PPP Candidate Pledges to Normalize Reduced Joint Military Drills with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to normalize combined military exercises with the U.S. that were reduced in scale in a bid to spur denuclearization diplomacy with North Korea.

In announcing his North Korea, foreign affairs and defense policy pledges on Monday, Yoon said he intends to seek all available means to block the North's nuclear and missile threats to achieve peace through power.

Yoon plans to operate the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) with the U.S., reinforce the allies' extended nuclear deterrence, and secure Seoul's "Kill Chain" system for a preemptive strike against the North's threats.

On North Korea diplomacy, Yoon said he will establish a liaison office for the two Koreas and the U.S. either at the truce village of Panmunjeom or in Washington.

While international sanctions on the regime will remain until its complete denuclearization, some economic aid through the United Nations' sanctions exemption procedures will be allowed in return for steps toward denuclearization.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >