Politics

Lee Further Distances from Moon Admin for Support from Capital Area, Moderates

Written: 2022-01-24 13:43:11Updated: 2022-01-24 15:31:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung further distanced himself from the Moon Jae-in administration while seeking support from the Seoul metropolitan area and moderate voters.

On a visit to the Gyeonggi city of Yongin as part of his ongoing tour of the capital region on Monday, Lee and 15 DP lawmakers, including floor leader Yun Ho-jung, prostrated themselves.

Using words like "self-reflection" and "apology," Lee acknowledged that the ruling party had fallen far short of meeting public expectation in fairness and personnel appointments.

It was the second time that the candidate knelt in apology since last November, when he apologized for his party's failure to reform.

On Sunday, Lee assessed that the Moon administration's housing policies have undeniably failed, when announcing his real estate policies focused on increasing supply and easing regulations.

This comes as support for Lee remains in the 30-percent range, while public calls to pass judgment on the incumbent administration surpassed 50 percent.
