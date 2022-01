Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will not hold a New Year's press conference this year, citing the need to focus on responding to the omicron variant that is expanding its grasp across the country.Park Soo-hyun, the senior presidential secretary for public communication, explained to reporters on Monday that the office had been preparing a press conference in which reporters can freely question the president.The senior secretary expressed great disappointment in having to scrap the opportunity for communication due to the virus situation.He did not rule out holding the press conference at a later date. There is speculation that Moon could hold it after the March 9 presidential election.Despite COVID-19 concerns, the president's decision not to hold the press conference this week faced criticism over his lack of direct communication with the media.