Science

KMA: 80% Chance This Spring will be Similar, Warmer than Seasonal Average

Written: 2022-01-24 15:39:06Updated: 2022-01-24 16:20:17

Photo : YONHAP News

There's a strong possibility this spring will be warmer compared to past years, according to the weather agency. 

Rolling out a three-month forecast on Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said overall the February, March and April months have an 80 percent chance of being similar or warmer than their seasonal averages.  

Breaking down the projection by month, there's a 50 percent chance that temperatures in February will be similar to the seasonal average, hitting between zero-point-six to one-point-eight degrees Celsius.

For March, the probability the mercury will reach higher points than past years came in at 50 percent and similar at 30 percent. The likelihood temperatures will be lower only came in at 20 percent.

April saw the possibility levels will be similar and higher than its seasonal average, coming in at 40 percent each.

The forecast of a positive phase in Arctic Oscillation(AO) adds weight to predictions of a warmer spring. When the AO is positive, arctic cold air is blocked by strong jet streams and does not descend to the mid-latitudes.
