Rival Camps Agree to Open Extra Assembly Session to Handle Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The two main political parties have agreed to convene an extraordinary session of the National Assembly to handle a government-proposed extra budget bill.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) chief deputy floor leader Han Byung-do and his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) counterpart Choo Kyung-ho agreed on Monday to hold a 30-day extra session starting on Thursday.Parliamentary committees will hold budget deliberations from February 3 to 8, while the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will begin its review on February 7.The date for the plenary session to pass the budget bill will be set later when the two deputies meet again on February 8. Han told reporters that the ruling party hopes the budget can be approved by February 14.Choo said Han likely gave the date as official presidential campaigning kicks off on February 15, but said there cannot be a date set for deliberations as negotiations are required with the ruling camp and government.