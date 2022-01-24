Culture MMCA Open to Public for Free over 3-Day Lunar New Year Holiday

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art said Monday it will receive visitors free of charge during the Lunar New Year holiday of next Monday through Wednesday.



Over the three days, admission will be free at the museum's four branches in Seoul, Gwacheon, Deoksu Palace and Cheongju. The Seoul museum, where the Lee Kun-hee collection and Ai Weiwei's works are on view, will, however, close the day of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday.



Works by celebrated Korean modern painter Park Soo-keun are on display at the Deoksu Palace site, while highlights of the MMCA's global art collection from the 1980s to 90s can be enjoyed at its Cheongju site.



Under a special event marking the year of the tiger, the first 20 visitors born with the zodiac sign arriving at each branch on Monday will receive an invitation to the museum.