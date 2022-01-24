Menu Content

Court to Rule by Wed. on Ahn's Request to Block Lee-Yoon 1-on-1 Debate

Written: 2022-01-24 18:57:35Updated: 2022-01-24 19:22:43

A Seoul court held a hearing Monday to consider an injunction request filed by People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo.

The Seoul Western District Court said it is not a complex or difficult issue but there are many aspects to consider, and that it will reach a decision by no later than Wednesday. 

Ahn had filed for the injunction last week to stop KBS, MBC and SBS from airing a two-way debate between ruling Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol. Ahn characterized the move by the top two political parties as unjust, collusive and monopolistic, as he asked for a wise decision by the court.

The DP and PPP had coordinated schedules for a televised debate between their candidates during the Lunar New Year holiday with the broadcasters.

Another hearing is scheduled on Tuesday for a similar injunction request filed by Justice Party's presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung.
