DP Chief Announces Party Reforms ahead of Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) announced party reform measures on Tuesday, less than two months to go before the March 9 presidential election.Speaking at party headquarters, DP Chair Song Young-gil acknowledged that efforts within the party for change and reform have fallen short of public expectation, which has led to a growing call for an administrative change.Song said the ruling party will not field candidates in the districts of Seoul's Jongno, Anseong in Gyeonggi Province and Cheongju's Sangdang in the upcoming by-elections also set to be held on March 9.The five-term representative from Incheon's Gyeyang-B district announced that he will not seek another term in the 2024 general elections, citing calls from both within and outside the party for a generational change.The party chief also pledged to seek the adoption of restrictions on lawmakers from seeking more than three consecutive terms in one constituency, which was previously agreed upon while seeking a merger with the minor Open Democratic Party.Lastly, Song promised to handle motions to expel two former DP representatives, Youn Mee-hyang and Lee Sang-jik, and PPP Rep. Park Duk-hyum, as recommended by a parliamentary panel.