Photo : YONHAP News

KBS disclosed additional audio files of conversations between the wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and a reporter affiliated with a left-leaning media outlet.In the files revealed on Tuesday, Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, told the reporter, named Lee Myung-soo, last August that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk mishandled the corruption scandals surrounding his family.Kim said Cho should have simply resigned, instead of forcing his family, especially his daughter, through public scrutiny.She also talked about her husband being criticized for spearheading investigations into Cho's family as prosecutor general, saying he was the one who was betrayed by the administration after trying to save it.Kim shared her view that ideology-based politics must be abolished, saying it has inflicted great damage on the nation.