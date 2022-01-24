Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Yoon Pledges to Reduce Fine Dust by 30%, in Part by Reviving Nuclear Power

Written: 2022-01-25 13:17:17Updated: 2022-01-25 15:18:12

Yoon Pledges to Reduce Fine Dust by 30%, in Part by Reviving Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to cut fine dust pollution by over 30 percent during his term, in addition to scrapping the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out policy.

In announcing his environmental and agricultural pledges on Tuesday, Yoon promised to cut the ratio of fossil fuel-based power production from the current 60 percent range to the 40 percent range, and bolstering the use of renewable and nuclear energy.

The candidate said he will require the enforcement of greenhouse gas reduction plans within the private sector, and tighten the operation cap on coal-fired plants from the current 80 to 50 percent.

Yoon also pledged to decrease food waste by transitioning to waste pyrolysis and installing garbage disposal units, which shred food waste, in new buildings.

In the agricultural sector, the candidate announced he will double the state subsidy budget to five trillion won, while expanding support to cushion the rising price of fertilizer.
