Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to provide basic monthly income of up to one million won per resident of farming and fishing communities.Lee, who is currently touring Gyeonggi Province, announced his agriculture pledges on Tuesday, which focused on achieving balanced development in rural areas.Lee announced a New Deal project to improve living conditions in these regions and to construct public housing, innovative schools and retirement towns for seniors.Through the establishment of energy generating villages, Lee pledged to turn profits from selling renewable energy into pensions for farmers.In an apparent reference to the mother-in-law of his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing allegations of violating the agricultural law, Lee promised to clamp down on property speculation.