Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Justice announced a reshuffle of the prosecution on Monday which will be the last of the Moon Jae-in administration, though most teams investigating major cases were retained.Chief investigator Kim Tae-hoon will continue to work on the Seongnam land development case.Additionally, prosecutor Kim Jong-hyun of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office will carry on with the probe into Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s payment of attorney fees.However, Cho Ju-yeon of the Seoul Prosecutors' Office has been reassigned to the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case involving Kim Keon-hee, the wife of People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.Some 610 prosecutors have been hired or transferred through the reshuffle. They will begin their new posts on February 7.