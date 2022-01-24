Menu Content

Population Mobility Drops, Seoul Sees Higher Net Outflow Than Inflow

Written: 2022-01-25 15:27:31Updated: 2022-01-25 16:18:56

Photo : KBS News

The number of people in the country who moved house decreased for the first time in two years last year, impacted by the country's rapidly aging population trend.

According to Statistics Korea Tuesday, roughly seven-point-two million people moved to a different residence last year, down by six-point-seven percent from the year before. This marks the first decline since 2019.

The agency cited the drop in the number of people in their 20s and 30s, who tend to move more frequently, as the main reason behind the trend. The base effect of high-frequency housing transactions in 2020 when home prices skyrocketed also contributed.

Population outflow surpassed inflow in nine regions, including the major metropolitan cities of Seoul, Daegu and Busan. Eight regions, including Gyeonggi Province and Sejong, saw a net inflow of population. 

Net inflow into the capital region remained high, as nearly 64 percent of people who exited Seoul moved to Gyeonggi Province.
