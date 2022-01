Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases are expected to top 10-thousand on Wednesday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) and regional governments, nine-thousand-218 cases were compiled on Tuesday as of 9 p.m., already surpassing the record high of eight-thousand-571 set just Tuesday.The final daily figure will be announced Wednesday morning.The KDCA said if omicron is presumed to spread three times faster than delta, the daily figure could jump to 27-thousand to 36-thousand-800 by mid-February and even reach 79-thousand-500 to 122-thousand-500 by the end of that month.Lee Jae-gap, an infectious disease expert at Hallym University Medical Center, told CBS Radio on Monday that the nation may see 200-thousand daily cases in March and that the omicron wave could last for three months before it subsides.