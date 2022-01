Photo : YONHAP News

Washington said on Tuesday that it is still assessing North Korea’s reported launch of cruise missiles earlier in the day.Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing that the U.S. is assessing the latest reported launch with South Korea and Japan without further elaboration.Price stressed that the U.S. holds no hostility toward the North and is open to dialogue and diplomacy, saying it has made its intentions clear.He continued that the U.S. sees dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means to achieve an important goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the North launched two unidentified projectiles, presumed to be cruise missiles, earlier in the day. It marks Pyongyang’s fifth show of force for the year, following the launches of ballistic missiles on January 5, 11, 14 and 17.