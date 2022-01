Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for increased pressure on countries involved in human trafficking including China and North Korea.Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons on Tuesday, Blinken called human trafficking a worldwide issue and pushed for global solidary against it.He said more ways are needed to put effective pressure on governments that engage in or enable human trafficking, mentioning China, Cuba, North Korea and Russia.The four countries are among the 17 placed in the lowest Tier Three on the State Department’s annual "Trafficking in Persons Report" released in July.North Korea has been included in the Tier Three group for 19 consecutive years.