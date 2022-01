Photo : YONHAP News

Search and rescue workers have located a person believed to be one of the five construction workers still missing after a high-rise apartment building under construction in Gwangju partially collapsed earlier this month.Anti-disaster authorities held an emergency briefing on Tuesday and said they found blood and a work uniform on the 27th floor, adding that it is believed there is a person there after looking through the rubble with an endoscope.Whether the person is alive or not has yet to be confirmed.On January 11, the exterior wall of the 39-floor I’Park building in Hwajeong-dong partially collapsed. Six people who were working on the 28th to 34th floors were initially missing, but one was found dead three days later.While there is a possibility of finding the others nearby, the authorities are expected to have difficulty in reaching the person on the 27th floor due to a large slab of concrete.