NSC Discusses Rising Tension in Ukraine amid Russia Invasion Threat

The National Security Council(NSC) held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine and the threat of a Russian invasion.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said in a written briefing on Wednesday that the NSC assessed the urgency and severity of the Ukraine issue and reviewed safety measures for Koreans residing in the Eastern European country.Park said the government has been holding discussions on the ramifications the Ukraine crisis could have on the economy and state of affairs in Northeast Asia.According to the presidential secretary, the foreign ministry and National Intelligence Service(NIS) have closely monitored rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine for about a month and devised safety measures for the Korean community to be prepared for a possible military confrontation.Park said that the foreign ministry, NIS and the defense ministry are holding extensive talks on the matter with the U.S.