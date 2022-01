Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes who will compete in the Beijing Olympics attended a launch ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday, and renewed their resolve to do their best with ten days to go to the Games.The ceremony, held at Olympic Park, included the attendance of 46 athletes, Korean Sport and Olympic Committee President Lee Kee-heung and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.South Korea is sending a 124-member delegation to Beijing that includes 63 athletes and is aiming for two gold medals in short track speed skating.The opening ceremony for the Winter Games will take place next Friday, officially kicking off the Beijing Olympics for a 17-day run.