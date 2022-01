Photo : YONHAP News

KBS is seeking to have veteran emcee Song Hae listed among Guinness World Records.KBS said Tuesday that it submitted an application to list Song as the oldest TV music talent show host.The 94-year-old debuted as a singer in a musical troupe in 1955. He then went on to host the KBS TV show “National Singing Contest” from 1988 and has remained the show’s emcee for over three decades.KBS said if Song gets the Guinness World record, the honor would provide the opportunity to promote the potential strength of South Korean entertainment programs to broadcasters around the world.KBS is set to air a trot musical about Song’s life next Monday.