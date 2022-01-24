Lee Pledges Political Reforms, Yoon Underlines Value of National Identity

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate pledged vast political reforms, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival called for a clear understanding of national identity for national security.At party headquarters on Wednesday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announced that he will form a united government to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and appoint talented people regardless of party faction or age.Lee said he plans to launch the youngest Cabinet in history, consisting of ministers in their 30s and 40s overseeing the areas of science and technology, environment, energy, artificial intelligence(AI) and digitization.The DP candidate also said he would consider receiving public and parliamentary recommendations in naming his prime minister.At a policy debate hosted by his election camp, PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that having a clear understanding of national identity is a key precondition to national security.Yoon said the nation must operate based on the spirit of free democracy and respect for human rights.Calling peace and security the opposite sides of the same coin, the PPP candidate called on the need to be forthright about capability and determined to strike a fatal blow when a North Korean invasive provocation is confirmed.