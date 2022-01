Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns fell below 20-thousand in November last year, with the population naturally declining for a 25th consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 19-thousand-800 babies were born in November, down one-point-three percent from a year earlier. The on-year decline has continued for the 72nd week since December 2015.The monthly tally is the lowest since the state agency began compiling related data in 1981. It is also the first time that the number of newborns dropped below 20-thousand for the month of November.The number of deaths, on the other hand, rose eleven percent on-year to 28-thousand-426 in November, the highest to be recorded for the month since 1983.The agency cited the aging society and COVID-19 pandemic as factors that contributed to the record deaths. The natural population decline stood at a fresh high of eight-thousand-626, continuing the 25-month streak since November 2019.