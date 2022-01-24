Menu Content

Self-Test Kits to be Provided for Free during Lunar New Year Holiday

Written: 2022-01-26 15:17:06Updated: 2022-01-26 15:33:39

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 test sites nationwide will provide self-test kits for free during the Lunar New Year holiday as demand is expected to rise.

In a Wednesday briefing, health authorities said that as the wait time for PCR tests can take longer with a spike in infections, rapid antigen tests will be handed out as an alternative for free from January 29 to February 2. 

Officials said the kits are currently being transported to the sites and there should be no issues handing them out from Saturday.

Starting February 3 after the holiday ends, an omicron-specific response system will be introduced nationwide where PCR tests are offered mostly to high-risk groups.

These groups include seniors 60 and older, people who came into close contact with an infected person, those showing suspected symptoms and employees at vulnerable facilities such as senior care hospitals.

All others will first receive a rapid antigen test at a test site or designated clinic. If the result is positive, they will then receive a PCR test.
