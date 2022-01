Politics Politico: Nomination of US Ambassador to Seoul Imminent

The Joe Biden administration will soon name an ambassador to South Korea, a post that has been vacant for more than a year, according to U.S. political news outlet Politico.



It said in a recent newsletter that a nomination is imminent.



A White House spokesperson is quoted as saying that the top office is in the final stages of selecting a competent and experienced official with a diplomatic background to fill the role and an announcement is expected soon.



A nominee will need to be endorsed by the Senate. Given that procedure, the new U.S. ambassador will take up his or her post most likely after South Korea's presidential election in March.



President Biden named envoys to China and Japan last August, seven months after taking office.