Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's largest solar power plant complex began commercial operation on Wednesday.The energy ministry hosted a ceremony at the complex in Shinan County, South Jeolla Province, to mark its completion.Some 319-point-six billion won was injected into the state-run Korea South-East Power Company and a local solar module manufacturer to build the complex with capacity of 150 megawatts(MWs). Commercial operation is set to run until December 2040.Thanks to abundant solar radiation, the complex is expected to generate 209-point-seven gigawatt hours(GWh) of electricity per year. That is enough to supply about 49-thousand four-person households.Reductions of around one-point-eight million tons of greenhouse gases and 410 tons of fine dust are also expected from its near 20-year operation.