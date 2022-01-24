Unification Minister Urges Inter-Korean Cooperation on Climate

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said Wednesday that when it comes to climate change, South and North Korea going their separate ways is not possible.He made the remark in a speech at a symposium on inter-Korean forestry cooperation held in Gwangju that was jointly hosted by the ministry and the Korea Forest Service.Lee said though divided, the Korean Peninsula is a community in terms of ecology and climate as the natural environment is connected. He said there can be no areas safe from unusual weather such as downpours, flooding and drought.The minister said this means that without cross-border dialogue and cooperation, climate change can cause an even bigger and more complex crisis, and the consequences will be squarely faced by the South and North Korean people and future generations.He said it's fortunate the two sides acknowledge the importance and urgency in responding to climate concerns.Lee hoped the two Koreas would meet in whatever format during the World Forestry Congress scheduled in Seoul in May to discuss detailed cooperation.