Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will end bear farming in 2026, four decades after it began.The environment ministry said Wednesday that it reached the decision after discussions with farmers, local authorities and animal protection groups.Bears, an endangered species, were imported in large numbers between 1981 and 1985 in a bid to boost farming income after which at one point, more than a thousand were bred.The animals were bred to collect the gallbladder for medicinal purposes. The practice drew global criticism over illegal propagation, inadequate living conditions and neglect.The number of captive bears is down to 360 at present. They will be transferred to zoos or protective shelters for management and care.