Photo : KBS News

People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo says the court's decision to grant an injunction against a planned televised debate between the nominees of the top two political parties exclusively is "justice served."In a statement issued by his campaign chief on Wednesday, Ahn said the Democratic Party and the People Power Party should immediately apologize, as the court's judgment indicates that their one-on-one debate plan was an incorrect political act that tried to take over public airwaves and block the people's right to know.Ahn said the court decision reflects the public's judgment against outdated, collusive politics.He then proposed holding a four-way televised debate, saying the two parties have no reason to turn down the idea.The People's Party also thanked the court for its wise decision.